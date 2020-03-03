Chinese police escalate crackdown on wildlife crimes

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) — Chinese police have intensified crackdown on wildlife crimes in accordance with the law amid the fight against the novel coronavirus epidemic, the Ministry of Public Security said Monday.

Police across the nation have seized 92,000 wild animals and more than 5,300 kg of illegal products made of wild animals, according to the ministry.

They have investigated 948 criminal cases and 2,147 administrative cases involving wild animals as part of efforts to stem the spread of viruses originating from wildlife, the ministry said.

The ministry pledged greater contribution to containing the ongoing coronavirus epidemic as it will escalate its crackdown on wildlife crimes to root out criminal networks and gangs.