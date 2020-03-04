Chinese police seize 13 kg of drugs in border province

KUNMING, March 4 (Xinhua) — Police in southwest China’s Yunnan Province have captured a suspect and seized 13 kg of drugs in a drug trafficking case, local authorities said Wednesday.

After receiving a tip-off that a drug gang was planning to transport drugs into China on Feb. 28, police in Fengqing County, the China-Myanmar border city of Lincang, sent a task force to investigate the case.

Police caught a suspect on a highway in Lincang at around 12:20 p.m. on the same day, with 17 pieces of methamphetamine and two pieces of heroin seized.

The suspect has been put under criminal detention, according to the Office of Yunnan Provincial Narcotics Control Commission.