Chinese police seize over 22 kg drugs in border province

KUNMING, April 1 (Xinhua) — Police in southwest China’s Yunnan Province have caught four suspects in connection to two drug trafficking cases, with 22.9 kg of drugs seized.

After receiving tip-offs, border police in the county of Yongping, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, sent task forces to investigate the cases.

On March 16, the local police caught three suspects in Yongping County and seized 7.6 kg of heroin from their car. Five days later, another suspect was nabbed by police, with 15.3 kg of heroin seized.

Yunnan is a major front in China’s battle against drug crime, as it borders the Golden Triangle known for its rampant drug production and trafficking.