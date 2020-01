WUHAN, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Entrusted by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Premier Li Keqiang on Monday arrived in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, to inspect and direct the efforts for the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Li is also head of the leading group of the CPC Central Committee on the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus outbreak.