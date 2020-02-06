Chinese premier meets Cambodian PM

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang met with visiting Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Wednesday.

Prime Minister Hun Sen’s visit at this time reflects Cambodian people’s friendliness toward the Chinese people and their support for China’s fight against the epidemic caused by the novel coronavirus, Li said. China attaches great importance to this visit and is willing to work together with the Cambodian side to continuously enrich bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperation.

Stressing that the Chinese government and people are doing their best to combat the epidemic, Li said the people’s safety and health always come first. China is taking epidemic prevention and control as the most important task at present, striving to guarantee supplies of key medical materials and people’s daily necessities, to safeguard normal life for all people in China.

During this process, China has continued to release information about the epidemic in a timely, open, transparent and responsible manner and is willing to actively enhance international cooperation, said the premier.

“The Chinese government and people have confidence, determination and capability to win the battle against the epidemic,” Li said.

For his part, Hun Sen expressed condolences to the people affected by the epidemic and appreciation to the Chinese government’s care for Cambodian students and diaspora in China.

“We will stand firm with the Chinese government to eliminate panic and overcome difficulties together,” the prime minister said, expressing his belief that the Chinese people would surely win the fight against the epidemic.

Cambodia is willing to strengthen pragmatic cooperation with China in various fields and continuously promote bilateral relations to a new high, he said.