Chinese premier stresses resuming work, ensuring supply amid epidemic

BEIJING, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has stressed further efforts to resume work and ensure supply of medical and daily necessities amid the country’s all-out battle against the coronavirus epidemic.

He made the remarks at a State Council executive meeting held Tuesday.

Governments and departments at all levels have managed to do a solid job in epidemic prevention and control, while smoothly advancing work and production resumption of enterprises, rapidly increasing key medical supply, and ensuring generally ample supply of daily necessities, according to a statement released after the meeting.

Decisions made at the meeting highlighted orderly resumption of work and production by companies based on local conditions. For producers of key medical necessities, efforts should be made to help them reach their production capacity as soon as possible and address their problems regarding equipment, manpower, funding and raw materials.

The meeting also called for ensuring the orderly return of migrant workers to their posts.

To alleviate difficulties of enterprises, private and small businesses in particular, during the epidemic, China will establish support mechanisms and implement favorable measures including cutting loan interest rates and improving tax reduction policies.

More should be done to ensure the supply of daily necessities as well as energy, while the construction of major projects should be started as soon as possible, according to the statement.

The meeting also highlighted efforts to prevent large-scale layoffs, encouraging local authorities to take comprehensive measures to support employers and ensure a stable job market.

Policies should be rolled out and implemented in a timely manner to ensure the normal operation of the economy and society, the statement said.