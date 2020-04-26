Chinese premier stresses stabilizing economic fundamentals, securing people’s livelihood

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has stressed confidence and efforts in stabilizing China’s economic fundamentals and securing people’s basic livelihood in the face of the economic difficulties and challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks Thursday at a video conference with heads of several provincial regions on the current economic situation.

Speaking with chiefs of Jilin, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Henan, Guangdong and Sichuan, Li said with the COVID-19 pandemic still spreading, the economic situations at home and abroad are “particularly complicated and grim,” urging to face up to the difficulties and challenges and strengthen development impetus with strong confidence.

Work must be done to safeguard jobs, people’s basic livelihood, market entities, food and energy security, the stability of industrial and supply chains, and the smooth running of communities, so as to boost economic recovery and push for high-quality development, he said.

Vice Premier Han Zheng, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, also attended the meeting.