Chinese premier underscores efforts to improve people’s livelihood

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has called for efforts to address the people’s concerns and improve people’s livelihoods when promoting economic and social development.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the call on Monday. He was presiding over a symposium attended by representatives from the education, science and technology, culture, health, and sports sectors, as well as public members.

Li had in-depth exchanges with the representatives who shared their thoughts. They also put forward suggestions regarding a draft government work report and the draft 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035.

Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, also attended the meeting.

Li stressed the need to uphold a people-centered approach and accelerate efforts to address unbalanced and inadequate development while advancing economic and social development in the next five years.

Li urged efforts to promote quality and fair education and shore up the weak links of education, especially compulsory education, to make better education accessible to children in rural and remote areas.

Stressing enhancing scientific and technological innovation capabilities in an all-round way, Li said the foundation for innovation must be consolidated while deepening the management system reform for science and technology.

Hailing the medical and health sector’s contributions in epidemic prevention and control, Li required continuous efforts to improve the public health system and expand quality medical services to a larger scale.

On the sports front, Li called for better sports and fitness products and services to benefit people’s health.

Speaking of fine traditional Chinese culture, Li called for promoting classics while creating more excellent and inspiring works to meet people’s increasing non-material demands.

Ensuring food security is crucial to rural vitalization, Li said, urging efforts to improve policies to support agriculture, benefit farmers, and increase their incomes. Enditem