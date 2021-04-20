Chinese premier urges consolidating growth momentum, ensuring people’s livelihood

CHENGDU, April 20 (Xinhua) — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has called for efforts to deepen reform and opening-up, enhance driving forces for innovation, consolidate the sound foundation of the country’s economy, and guarantee people’s livelihood.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour in southwest China’s Sichuan Province from Monday to Tuesday.

After visiting local health centers and schools, Li underscored ensuring people’s basic education, medical care, and housing, and allocating more resources to these areas, especially in counties and townships.

He also paid visits to several innovative enterprises and encouraged them to increase innovation capacities and continue scientific exploration.

Li was briefed on Sichuan’s efforts to streamline administration, delegate power, and acquire skills. He called on local authorities to establish a market-oriented, law-based, and internationalized business environment, stimulate the vitality of market entities and make all kinds of talents reach their potential.

During exchanges with entrepreneurs from countries in Europe and Asia, Li said China will open the door wider to the world and will become an attractive destination for global investors in the long run.

Li encouraged entrepreneurs to jointly protect the stability of global industrial and supply chains and facilitate global economic recovery. Enditem