Chinese president appoints new ambassadors

BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping has appointed four new ambassadors in accordance with a decision by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, according to a statement from the national legislature Friday.

Chai Wenrui was appointed ambassador to Mongolia, replacing Xing Haiming.

Xing Haiming was appointed ambassador to the Republic of Korea, replacing Qiu Guohong.

Deng Xijun was appointed ambassador to ASEAN, replacing Huang Xilian.

Lan Hu was appointed ambassador to Colombia, replacing Li Nianping.