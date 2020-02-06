Chinese president discusses novel coronavirus control with Saudi king over phone

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud by phone on Thursday, discussing efforts to combat and control the novel coronavirus epidemic.

During their phone conversation, Xi said he deeply appreciates that King Salman and the Saudi side have repeatedly expressed their firm support to China at this critical moment when China is fighting the pneumonia epidemic caused by the novel coronavirus, which has fully demonstrated the sincere friendship and the high level of comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

The Chinese side stands ready to work with Saudi Arabia to support each other’s core interests and major concerns, and push for greater development of bilateral relations, Xi added.

Xi said that the whole country has taken actions, and become a nation of one mind to deal with the epidemic since the outbreak, adding that China has adopted the most thorough and strict prevention and control measures and waged a people’s war on the epidemic.

At present, these efforts are producing positive results, said Xi.

Noting that China has a strong mobilization capacity and rich experience in responding to public health incidents, Xi said that China is fully confident and capable to win the fight against the epidemic.

The forceful measures China has taken are not only responsible for the health of the Chinese people, but have also made huge contributions to the world’s public safety, said Xi, adding that he hopes other countries can learn about and follow the guiding recommendations regarding travel and health issued by the World Health Organization.

The Chinese side attaches great importance to the health and safety of all foreign nationals in China, including the Saudis, and will continue to take effective measures to guarantee their work and living conditions, said Xi.

He also said that the Chinese side will keep on working with all countries, including Saudi Arabia, to jointly handle the epidemic, and maintain public health safety in the region and around the world in the spirit of openness and transparency.

On behalf of the Saudi government and people, King Salman extended firm support to China’s ongoing battle against the epidemic, and expressed sympathy with the friendly Chinese people over the loss caused by the epidemic.

He said that the Saudi side highly appreciates the vigorous measures taken by the Chinese government against the epidemic, and believes that China will surely win the battle against the epidemic.

The Saudi side highly values its comprehensive strategic partnership with China, and will staunchly stand with China under any circumstances, he said.

As China currently faces difficulties, Saudi Arabia will spare no effort to provide support and assistance to China in the battle against the epidemic, said the Saudi king, adding that his country expects to strengthen friendly cooperation with China.