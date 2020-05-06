Chinese procuratorates vow to tighten disciplines in handling cases

Procuratorates across China have filed and reported 18,751 events involving inquires and interventions in cases from 2018 to this March, according to the Supreme People’s Procuratorate (SPP) Wednesday.

Inquires accounted for 96.5 percent of the events reported, and most of the inquiries were made to learn about the process of relevant cases, or based on worries about the unjust handling of cases, said Pan Yiqin, a senior official with the SPP at a press conference.

The SPP also released typical cases of officials’ interventions in procuratorial cases and procurators’ improper contact with parties and lawyers.

Chinese authorities issued regulations in 2015, requiring procurators to record officials’ inquiries, interventions and improper contacts with relevant parties and lawyers.

The procuratorial organs will further tighten disciplines while handling cases, and strengthen judicial justice to enhance people’s trust in procurators, said Pan.