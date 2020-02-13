Chinese prosecutors fight crime amid virus outbreak

BEIJING, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — China’s Supreme People’s Procuratorate (SPP) Tuesday published 10 typical cases involving crimes that harm prevention and control efforts against the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The 10 cases, which have just been handled by prosecutors across the country, involve seven types of crimes including refusing to cooperate with epidemic control measures, committing violence against medical workers, making and selling fake products, engaging in price gouging and undermining wildlife resources.

Procuratorial organs will take epidemic prevention and control as the top priority and punish crimes and law violations hindering prevention and control measures to provide a legal guarantee for the fight against the virus, the SPP said.