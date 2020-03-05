Chinese prosecutors step up support for rural vitalization

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) — Chinese prosecutors have stepped up their litigation work to facilitate agricultural development and protect the benefits of rural people over the years, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate (SPP) said Thursday.

Procuratorial organs at all levels have given full play to their duties of criminal, civil, administrative and public litigation to meet the demands of rural people for rule of law, justice, security and others, said senior prosecutor Wan Chun from the SPP at a press conference.

Over the past two years, a total of 1,463 people in 145 cases were indicted on gang-related crime charges amid China’s efforts to eradicate poverty in rural areas and over 37,000 were charged for encroaching on the benefits of rural migrant workers, according to Wan.

Efforts to crack down on these crimes have helped safeguard security and social stability in rural areas, Wan said.