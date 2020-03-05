Chinese province offers poor families tablets for online learning

GUANGZHOU, March 5 (Xinhua) — South China’s Guangdong Province has offered over 9,200 poor students tablets for online learning during the novel coronavirus outbreak, local education authorities said Thursday.

The Guangdong Provincial Education Fund provided the tablets for senior students in junior and senior high schools in impoverished villages in the province in an effort to facilitate online learning for the students.

Elementary, junior and senior high schools in the province have been conducting online teaching since Monday.

The local education department has issued a document for online teaching requiring educational authorities to pay close attention to students with no television and internet access as well as left-behind children.