Chinese researchers design device for urban rooftop farming

BEIJING, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) — Chinese researchers have designed a new device that can increase the effectiveness of urban rooftop farming, according to the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS).

Rooftop farming can make full use of urban spaces and supply farm produce to local consumers, reducing the cost of packaging and transportation.

Researchers from the South China Botanical Garden under the CAS designed a two-layer hydroponic planting device with a reflector. The device adopts energy-saving and low-cost methods by introducing sunlight to the bottom layer with the reflector to promote the growth of vegetables at the bottom layer.

Experiments showed that the device, combined with appropriate cultivation strategies, can effectively increase the yield of vegetables on the rooftop and improve the economic benefits of roof agriculture.

These findings may help draw investment in urban rooftop farming, according to the research paper.

The research was published in the journal Urban Forestry and Urban Greening. Enditem