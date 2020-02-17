Infosurhoy

Chinese researchers develop new rapid testing kits for COVID-19

GUANGZHOU, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — A new rapid testing kit for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was developed by China’s State Key Laboratory of Respiratory Disease, the Guangdong-based laboratory announced on its social media platform Friday.

Authorities in charge of the laboratory claimed the test results can be shown within 15 minutes after collecting a drop of blood.

Compared with the current RT-PCR nucleic acid tests, the new kits make testing simpler, more effective and specific since it may allow on-site screening among suspected patients and close contacts of infected patients.

However, according to some experts, the new test method has not yet received consensus in the testing industry.

