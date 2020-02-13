Chinese researchers isolate novel coronavirus strain from feces

GUANGZHOU, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — Chinese researchers said Thursday they had isolated a novel coronavirus strain from swab sample of an infected patient’s feces.

The swab sample was provided by the Fifth Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-Sen University, said Dr. Zhao Jincun from the State Key Laboratory of Respiratory Disease, Guangzhou Medical University, at a press conference Thursday.

According to Zhao, the discovery confirmed that the patients’ feces contained the live virus, though it still lacks sufficient evidence for the existence of fecal-oral transmission.