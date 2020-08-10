Chinese retail complex sets up counters for anti-poverty drive

BEIJING, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — Chinese conglomerate Wanda Group announced Saturday that it will set up sales counters for products from poor areas in its vast retail complex network to aid the country’s anti-poverty move.

Over 3,100 anti-poverty sales counters are expected to be gradually established in the company’s 320 Wanda Plazas in over 200 cities across the country, the group said.

These anti-poverty sales counters seek to leverage Wanda Plaza’s expansive network and consumer visits to boost income for households in impoverished regions.

Wanda in 2014 launched a poverty relief program in Danzhai, a county in southwest China’s Guizhou Province. The county has turned into a popular tourism destination thanks to this enterprise-led anti-poverty effort.

Chinese authorities have called for enhanced efforts to aid poverty reduction by promoting online and offline consumption of products from poor areas. Enditem