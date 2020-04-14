Chinese scientists author article on effective COVID-19 treatment

Convalescent plasma can significantly alleviate the clinical symptoms and reduce the viral load of severe COVID-19 patients, according to a research article by Chinese scientists published April 6 in the U.S. on the latest issue of Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

China National Biotec Group (CNBG), a subsidiary of China National Pharmaceutical Group Corporation, summarized the effectiveness and safety of the convalescent plasma therapy based on the phase-one clinical trial results, and submitted the article to PNAS for publication on March 18, according to a report by Science and Technology Daily. Titled “Effectiveness of Convalescent Plasma Therapy in Severe COVID-19 Patients,” the article introduced the rationale, effects, and adverse effects of the therapy.

According to CNBG, it prepared the convalescent plasma applicable to the clinical treatment of severe COVID-19 cases through strict biosafety tests on the blood, virus inactivation, and antiviral activity tests. The efforts were made in cooperation with hospitals, research institutes, and other companies under the support of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Further research will be carried out on the optimal timing and dosage of the convalescent plasma treatment, according to CNBG.

The company made plans for convalescent plasma collecting and clinical treatment, and set technical standards on Feb. 8, and saw significant improvement in the clinical manifestations of the 10 severe cases between 12 and 24 hours after the patients received the therapy.

The convalescent plasma therapy is now being used in many countries and regions worldwide.