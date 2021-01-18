Chinese sensation Wang withdraws from Australian Open after positive test

CANBERRA, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — Chinese tennis player Wang Xiyu has announced that she will not compete in the 2021 Australian Open after having tested positive for COVID-19 before departing from Abu Dhabi to Melbourne.

Wang, currently ranked 123 in women’s singles, said on social media on Sunday that she had recently tested negative for COVID-19 several times before. Under the event organizers’ rules, she took another test before departure from Abu Dhabi to Australia with a positive result. It meant that she had to isolate herself in the United Arab Emirates’ capital and withdraw from the Grand Slam event to be held next month.

“In order to prepare for the Australian Open, I arrived in Dubai last December. During the whole process, my team and I always followed the rules to take necessary protection like wearing masks,” said the 19-year-old on Weibo.

“I am currently in good condition without any symptoms. Life in quarantine is very boring, but I will do some physical training in the room.

“It is a pity; however, I will work hard to recover and hopefully return to the game in a healthy state as soon as possible.”

In late December, it was announced on the Australian Open website that Wang would compete in the main draw after being named the tournament’s Asia-Pacific wildcard recipient.

The 2021 event has been delayed and will take place at Melbourne Park from February 8 to 21.

Recently, dozens of the world’s top tennis players have been forced into a strict two-week hotel quarantine after at least four passengers on charter flights bound for the tournament tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Monday, positive cases on three flights arriving in Australia meant that 72 players were deemed close contacts and required to isolate in their hotel rooms for 14 days. Enditem