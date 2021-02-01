Chinese shares close higher Monday

BEIJING, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — After drastic fluctuations, China’s stocks managed to end in positive territory on Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.64 percent, at 3,505.28 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.36 percent higher at 15,024.24 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 856.8 billion yuan (about 132.58 billion U.S. dollars), down from 952.19 billion yuan the previous trading day.

Shares in the sectors of coal processing and banks rose across the board, with that of Pingan Bank increasing by 6.32 percent to close at 24.55 yuan apiece.

Bucking the trend, shares in aviation reported sharp losses.

Official data over the weekend showed the purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for China’s manufacturing sector came in at 51.3 in January, edging down 0.6 percentage points from December.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below reflects contraction. The PMI remained in the expansion zone for the 11th consecutive month.

The slowdown came as a series of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases temporarily affected the production and operation of enterprises.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China’s NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, gained 0.99 percent to close at 3,159.99 points Monday. Enditem