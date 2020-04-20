Chinese shares close higher Monday

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) — Chinese stocks closed higher on Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.5 percent to 2,852.55 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.89 percent higher at 10,621.5 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 617.29 billion yuan (about 87.36 billion U.S. dollars), shrinking from 740.3 billion yuan the previous trading day.

Gainers outnumbered losers by 981 to 421 on the Shanghai bourse and 1,534 to 567 in Shenzhen.

Stocks related to detection reagents and digital currency registered strong performance, with Maccura Biotechnology Co., Ltd. seeing its share price rise by the daily 10-percent limit.

Companies in the industries of aviation and mining services led the losses.

The ChiNext Index, China’s Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, gained 1.12 percent to close at 2,043.44 points Monday. Enditem