Chinese shares close higher Wednesday

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) — Major Chinese stock indices ended higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.6 percent to end at 2,843.98 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.05 percent higher at 10,617.19 points.

The combined turnover of stocks on the two indices stood at 605.98 billion yuan (about 85.47 billion U.S. dollars), shrinking from 649.3 billion yuan the previous trading day.

Gainers outnumbered losers by 936 to 457 on the Shanghai bourse and 1,474 to 634 in Shenzhen.

Stocks related to agricultural production and pork registered market-beating performance, with farming company Wanxiang Doneed Co., Ltd. seeing its share price rise by the daily 10-percent limit.

Companies in the industries of water conservancy and Internet insurance led the losses.

The ChiNext Index, China’s NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, gained 0.95 percent to close at 2,043.17 points. Enditem