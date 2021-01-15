Chinese shares close lower Thursday

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) — Chinese stocks closed lower Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.91 percent, at 3,565.90 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.92 percent lower at 15,070.13 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 1.12 trillion yuan (about 173.32 billion U.S. dollars), shrinking from 1.23 trillion yuan on the previous trading day.

Stocks in the high-speed rail sector led the gains, while those related to baijiu, or Chinese liquor, led the losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China’s NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, lost 1.31 percent to close at 3,089.18 points. Enditem