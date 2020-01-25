Chinese shares close lower Thursday

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Chinese stocks closed lower on Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 2.75 percent to end at 2,976.53 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 3.52 percent lower at 10,681.9 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 809 billion yuan (about 117.5 billion U.S. dollars), expanding from 708 billion yuan the previous trading day.

Losers outnumbered gainers by 1,371 to 110 on the Shanghai bourse and 1,997 to 176 in Shenzhen.

Most stocks fell with firms in mini-program and hydrofluoric acid sectors leading the loss.

Bucking the downward trend, shares related to masks and influenza led the gains with shares of Allmed Medical Products Co., Ltd., a medical supplies manufacturer, surging by the daily limit of 10 percent.

The ChiNext Index, China’s NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, fell 3.32 percent to close at 1,927.74 points Thursday.