Chinese shares close lower Tuesday

BEIJING, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — Chinese stocks closed lower on Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 1.15 percent at 3,340.29 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.40 percent lower at 13,466.27 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices shrank to nearly 1.13 trillion yuan (about 162.78 billion U.S. dollars) from 1.16 trillion yuan the previous trading day.

Losers outnumbered gainers by 1,198 to 241 on the Shanghai bourse and 1,837 to 368 in Shenzhen.

Companies in the sectors of chemical fibers, degradable plastics and digital currency led the losses.

Bucking the trend, stocks in the agriculture and alcohol industries posted strong performance, with shares of Jiugui Liquor Co., Ltd. surging by the daily limit of 10 percent to end at 72.8 yuan per share.

The ChiNext Index, China’s NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, lost 1.7 percent to close at 2,688.7 points. Enditem