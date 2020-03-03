Chinese shares end higher Tuesday

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) — Chinese stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.74 percent to end at 2,992.9 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.9 percent higher at 11,484.21 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 1.18 trillion yuan (about 169.17 billion U.S. dollars), expanding from 1.03 trillion yuan the previous trading day.

Gainers outweighed losers by 1,064 to 364 on the Shanghai bourse and 1,503 to 600 in Shenzhen.

Companies in the agriculture sector led the gains, with shares of the Winall Hi-tech Seed Co., Ltd. surging by the daily limit of 10 percent.

The ChiNext Index, China’s NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, gained 1.78 percent to close at 2,173.35 points Tuesday.