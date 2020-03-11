Chinese shares end lower Wednesday

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) — Chinese shares ended lower Wednesday as market sentiment remained downcast over worries of the economic impacts of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index went down 0.94 percent to close at 2,968.52 points, and the Shenzhen Component Index ended 1.78 percent lower at 11,200.05 points.

Combined turnover on the two bourses came in at 972.9 billion yuan (about 139.8 billion U.S. dollars).

Shares related with Hainan province surged on Wednesday as news broke out that the tropical island will come up with phased plans to revive tourism after the epidemic, including a series of promotion activities to attract domestic and foreign travellers.

Stocks of the HNA Innovation Co., Ltd. surged by the daily limit of 10 percent to end the day at 2.59 yuan.

Shares related with 5G continued to outperform as the government pledged to quicken the development of the cutting-edge technology. Telecom equipment manufacturer Wanma Technology Co., Ltd. surged by the daily limit of 10 percent to close at 20.79 yuan per share.

The ChiNext Index, China’s NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, lost 2.2 percent to close at 2,101.46 points Wednesday.