Chinese skaters targeting gold at Beijing 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — Chinese short track skater Ren Ziwei and speed skater Ning Zhongyan have voiced their confidence in winning golds in Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on home soil.

“My dream is to win gold at the 2022 Beijing Olympics,” Ren said in a recent interview. The 23-year-old won multiple medals at the short track speed skating world championships and clinched the men’s 500m title at the national championship in December last year.

“With less than 380 days ahead of the 2022 Beijing Olympics, there is not much time left. I will definitely prepare for the Games with the greatest passion and try to strengthen my weaknesses in the following days,” he added.

According to Ren, his next competition is scheduled for April this year, when the short track speed skating national team will be reorganized and the final roster for Beijing 2022 will be decided. “We have conducted a long, closed training camp since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, I am constantly adjusting my mentality and competitive state.”

21-year-old speed skating prowess Ning also expressed his high expectation for the “once-in-a-life opportunity”.

“I want to win gold,” said the speed skating World Cup runner-up in men’s 1,500m in the 2019-2020 season. “I am satisfied with my current preparations despite lacking real competitions. Our country has provided us with a very safe training environment and my physical fitness has been greatly improved.”

According to Chinese winter sports authorities, they are considering sending athletes abroad to compete for qualification for Beijing 2022 pending the COVID-19 situation. Enditem