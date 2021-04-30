Chinese soccer legend Zhang Enhua passes away at 48

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) — Zhang Enhua, former captain of China’s men’s national soccer team, has passed away in Shenzhen at 48, according to a source close to his family.

The defender was born on April 28, 1973. He was capped 59 times and scored five for Team China, and was an important member of China’s squad for the 2002 World Cup Finals.

Having worn the skipper’s armband for both the national team and the Dalian Club team for many times, Zhang won several league championships and held a record of 55 matches undefeated with Dalian.

Since late 2000, Zhang had played for Grimsby Town Football Club in England’s League One for about half a year. After his retirement in 2006, he focused on the youth training program. Enditem