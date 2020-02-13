Chinese spikers to start Olympic title defense with preliminary match against Turkey

GENEVA, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — The Chinese women’s volleyball team will start its Olympic title defense on July 26 in its first preliminary match against Turkey, according to the match schedule for the volleyball tournaments of the Tokyo Games confirmed by the International Federation de Volleyball (FIVB) on Thursday.

The Chinese women, who have bagged consecutive World Cup titles in 2015, 2019 and the Olympic trophy at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016, will play also the United States, Russia, Italy and Argentina in preliminary Pool B with the top four finishers from the pool advancing into the knock-out stage.

The women’s gold medal match has been slated for August 9, just a few hours ahead of the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Games and one day after the men’s final.

The preliminary round of matches will be held on alternate days for men and women with each day featuring six matches in three sessions of two.

Volleyball competitions of the Tokyo Games will kick off on July 25 as Rio Games runners-up Italy take on Canada in the men’s preliminaries. Defending champions Brazil will open their campaign with the second match of the opening day against Tunisia.

All volleyball matches of the Tokyo Olympic Games will be held at the newly constructed Ariake Arena.