Chinese sprinter Xie Zhenye clocks 10.13 seconds in 100m season debut

SHANGHAI, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) — After months of suspended competition due to the coronavirus outbreak, Chinese star sprinter Xie Zhenye made his season debut here on Sunday, clocking 10.13 seconds in the men’s 100m.

In the event organized by the Chinese Athletics Association, 27-year-old Xie was considered the most competitive runner in the men’s 100m and 200m. In the 100m final, Xie took the lead all the way and dashed to a 10.13 second finish. Huang Zhijian ranked second in 10.36, while Jiang Hengnan finished third in 10.63.

In the men’s 200m, Xie was way ahead and clocked 20.80 seconds to win. Tang Jiale took second place in 21.59, while Wang Long finished third in 21.87.

“I was not in my best condition, couldn’t find my best tempo, but I will manage to find it in coming events. See you at the National Championships in September,” said Xie.

Xie set his 100m personal best of 9.97 in 2018 and 200m personal best of 19.88 in 2019, which broke the Asian record achieved by Qatari Femi Ogunode in 2015.

In the men’s 400m, national record holder Guo Zhongze sealed the victory in 46.78, Wu Lei and Su Zhanhua ended up second and third respectively.

Rising star Zeng Jianhang shined in the men’s 110m hurdles as he claimed victory in 13.47. The runner-up was Yang Quanlei (14.07), followed by Guo Zhongjie with 14.13. Enditem