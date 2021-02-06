Chinese state councilor stresses safe, stable environment for upcoming holiday

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) — Chinese State Councilor Wang Yong on Friday urged efforts to strengthen emergency management, and forestall and defuse major risks to ensure a safe and happy Spring Festival holiday for the Chinese people.

The emergency management departments spared no effort to ensure the resumption of work and production and achieved major victories in flood control and disaster relief last year, Wang said while inspecting the Ministry of Emergency Management.

Currently, risks and challenges concerning safety are still complex and grim, said Wang, calling for efforts to prevent all kinds of disasters and accidents to safeguard people’s lives and property.

Wang urged authorities at all levels to enhance supervision on sites prone to risks and accidents, and tighten control on the use of fire, electricity and gas, to prevent major accidents.

Fire rescue crew should stay on standby for emergency situations and deal with emergencies in a quick, scientific way, he said.

Wang called for efforts to push forward the three-year campaign for workplace safety, accelerate the informationalization of emergency management and boost capabilities in accident monitoring, disaster early-warning and comprehensive emergency rescue. Enditem