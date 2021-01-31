Chinese striker Wu Lei named into Asia’s best team for 2011-2020

BEIJING, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — China’s star striker Wu Lei has been named into the best lineup of Asian football for the past ten years (2011-2020) as selected by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS).

Wu, currently playing for the Espanyol, is the only Chinese player on the 11-man roster.

Japan has the largest presence with three players in the team – Takehiro Tomiyasu, Maya Yoshida, and Keisuke Honda.

Son Heung-min is the only South Korean player shortlisted.

Following is the roster:

Goalkeeper: Mathew Ryan;

Defenders: Takehiro Tomiyasu, Maya Yoshida, Mohammed Al-Breik, Theerathon Bunmathan;

Midfielders: Wu Lei, Salem Al-Dawsari, Keisuke Honda;

Forwards: Son Heung-min, Almoez Ali, Omar Al Somah. Enditem