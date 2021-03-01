Chinese Super Cup in doubt after CSL champions cease operation

BEIJING, March 1 (Xinhua) — The 2021 Chinese Super Cup is in doubt after the Chinese Super League champions Jiangsu FC ceased operation.

The new season opener is expected to be held in early April between the Jiangsu side and the Chinese FA Cup titleholders Shandong Taishan.

But the Nanjing-based Jiangsu FC, known as Jiangsu Suning before changing its name in line with new Chinese Football Association regulations, announced on Sunday that it has ceased operations of all its teams, three months after winning the Chinese Super League title.

If the Jiangsu side pulls out of the CSL, the Chinese Super Cup could be canceled.

Before pulling the plug on Jiangsu FC, its owner Suning Holdings Group reportedly sought buyers in vain for the club last season.

The club still has a lifeline if it can find a new owner before the Chinese Football Association finishes the vetting job of its clubs’ eligibility, local media reported.

The Chinese football governing body will release the list of clubs eligible for its leagues for the new season in mid-March. Enditem