Chinese Super League champions club players unpaid for three months, media reports

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) — Chinese Super League (CSL) champions Jiangsu Suning has been reported to be three months in arrears with its players’ payment.

According to a report by the Oriental Sports Daily on Friday, the Jiangsu club paid its players one month’s salary on Tuesday, still owing another three months’.

The club did not throw a party to celebrate winning its first CSL title in November, the Shanghai-based newspaper said.

The Jiangsu side beat Fabio Cannavaro’s Guangzhou Evergrande 2-1 in the CSL 2020 campaign final. Enditem