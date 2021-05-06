Chinese Super League is hard work, says Shandong Taishan South Korean player

BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) — Shandong Taishan’s South Korean midfielder Son Jun-ho said that he has found that the Chinese top-flight league is rather demanding.

The 28-year-old South Korea international linked up with Shandong Taishan from Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC in mid-February, and scored his first goal in the Chinese Super League at the Shandong side’s 1-1 draw with Henan Songshan Longmen on Sunday.

“I won some titles in South Korea, and after I came to China, I found the Chinese league is also very demanding,” he said.

“I will take a match-by-match approach, and hope that will bring our team a good result,” Son said.

Shandong Taishan got off to a good start this season, winning two games and drawing one. Enditem