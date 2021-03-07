Chinese swimmer Zhang Yufei wins two titles at nationals

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) — Chinese swimmer Zhang Yufei, Asian champion in the women’s 200m butterfly, won the 200m fly and 50m freestyle gold medals on Friday at the Chinese Swimming Championships in Zhaoqing, Guangdong Province.

Zhang caught up to favorite Liu Xiang in the final meters in the women’s 50m freestyle final and won the gold in 24.49 seconds, 0.3 seconds faster than Liu. She also dominated the 200m fly final with a time of 2:06.24.

In the men’s 100m breaststroke, Yan Zibei finished first in 59.36, while in the men’s 50m freestyle, veteran Yu Hexin claimed gold in 22.16.

Also on Friday, Tang Qianting from Shanghai led the women’s 100m breaststroke, while Chen Juner from Guangdong won the men’s 200m fly. Enditem