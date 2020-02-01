Chinese travellers BANNED from entering Australia due to coronavirus two new cases bring total to 12

Chinese travellers will be denied entry to Australia as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rises to 12.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Saturday that foreign travellers who have left or passed through mainland China will be barred from Australia in a desperate effort to prevent the outbreak from spreading further.

Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate families will be exempt from the strict measures.

It also extends to airline staff who have used personal protective gear.

These individuals arriving out of mainland China, not just the Hubei province, are required to self-isolate for a period of 14 days from the time they leave the country.

The Department of Foreign Affairs also raised its travel advice for China to the highest level of ‘do not travel’.

The beefed up measures come on the same day three more coronavirus cases – one in Melbourne and two in South Australia – were confirmed, taking the national tally to 12.

Qantas also announced on Saturday that it will suspend its two direct services to mainland China from February 9 until March 28.

‘Our first responsibility is to Australians,’ Mr Morrison told reporters on Saturday afternoon.

As of Saturday, all travellers arriving out of mainland China are being asked to self-isolate for a period of 14 days from the time they depart the country.

‘In addition to that, there’ll be advanced screening and reception arrangements put into place at the major airports to facilitate identifying and providing this information and ensuring the appropriate precautions are being put in place,’ Mr Morrison said.

‘There’s a half a million masks that will be provided to those airports to support those who are coming off these flights as well as those who are with those coming from those flights.

‘There’ll also be thermometers which are provided to those airports and we’re working with those airport authorities now to ensure we can put those arrangements in place.’

Australians are advised not to travel to mainland China after the number of confirmed coronavirus cases across the nation grew to 12 on Saturday.

South Australia confirmed two cases of the potentially fatal coronavirus on Satruday, taking the national total to 12.

A Chinese couple in their 60s from the city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, were visiting family in South Australia.

SA Health Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier on Saturday confirmed that the two new cases have been admitted to hospital.

‘These cases were people that have come from Wuhan, China. They are visiting relatives in South Australia,’ she said.

‘They have followed all of the procedures and information that they have been asked to through communicable disease control branch.’

They developed symptoms and were tested at a public hospital before self-isolating at home. Their relative has been tested, with results pending.

‘We do not think there have been any contacts with anybody else in the state and they have been in self-isolation for the required time,’ she said.

The couple is understood to have left Wuhan on January 20.

It comes after 25 people have been tested in South Australia with 15 of those tests coming back negative earlier on Saturday.

‘Some very strong measures have been put in place regarding travel to and from China. We will be working hand in glove with the federal government on this issue,’ Premier Steve Marshall said.

‘We will be doing everything we can to make sure that they (South Australians) remain safe and we take every precaution possible to prevent the spread of this virus.’

A fourth case in Victoria was also confirmed on Saturday.

The woman aged is in her 20s, lives in Melbourne and is at home recovering.

She returned from Wuhan on January 25 and fell ill two days later.

Health authorities insisted she was not infectious on the flight, and has remained in isolation since being tested.

There are four cases in New South Wales, and two more in Queensland.

‘It is a very difficult time. There is absolutely no question about,’ foreign minister Marise Payne told reporters.

‘A very difficult time for China, for its citizens, for Australians who are currently in China will have family in China, and indeed for the international community.

‘It is a significant period of disruption and we are very conscious about and endeavouring to work as constructively as we can.’

It came on the same day national airline carrier Qantas suspended flights to China, where the death toll has climbed past 250.

Its two direct services to mainland China – Sydney to Beijing and Sydney to Shanghai will be suspended from Sunday February 9 until March 29.

‘This follows entry restrictions imposed by countries including Singapore and the United States, which impact the movement of crew who work across the Qantas International network,’ a Qantas statement read.

‘These entry restrictions pose significant logistical challenges for rostering crew to operate mainland China services, leading to the need to temporarily suspend these flights.

There is no change to Qantas services to Hong Kong, which is exempt from current travel restrictions.

Qantas warned it may bring forward the planned suspension if demand levels or other factors change.

‘The date for flights to resume will also be regularly reviewed based on the circumstances,’ the statement added.

Suspending flights arriving from China was not part of the advice provided by health chiefs, Mr Morrison added.

Meanwhile, government officials are expecting the Chinese government to approve a plan to evacuate Australians in Wuhan using a Qantas plane ‘very soon’, Minister Payne said.

‘I would like to register my thanks to the Chinese authorities for their cooperation on this operation in exceedingly difficult circumstances,’ she added.

Some individuals confirmed to have been infected with novel coronavirus have since been discharged from medical facilities, Mr Morrison said.

He had stood behind a decision to send Australian citizens to a detention facility on Christmas Island as an appropriate quarantine measure.

The prime minister said he had been in regular contact with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden, and is seeking to ensure border arrangements between the neighbouring countries are aligned.

The federal government measure comes after Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk called for incoming flights to be halted until the virus is contained.

‘I don’t often agree with Donald Trump, but I do agree with the US authorities on this occasion that I think we should take every measure possible to combat this virus,’ she said.

But Mr Morrison said the current advice from medical experts was not to move to ‘that level of action’.

‘This provides (Australians in mainland China) with the opportunity to return to Australia,’ he said.