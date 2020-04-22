Chinese, Turkish FMs discuss cooperation on fighting COVID-19

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) — Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday discussed over phone with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu bilateral cooperation on fighting COVID-19.

Wang said that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a phone conversation not long ago, during which the two leaders reached important consensus on strengthening anti-COVID-19 cooperation and promoting bilateral relations.

China and Turkey should step up the implementation of the consensus reached by the two heads of state, continuously boost political mutual trust and, in particular, understand and support each other on issues concerning each other’s core interests and major concerns, Wang said.

Next year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Turkey, he said, adding that it is hoped that both sides will make joint efforts to take their strategic cooperative relationship featuring mutual trust and support into the next 50 years.

Noting the severe challenge Turkey is facing as COVID-19 continues to spread around the world, Wand said that the Chinese side extends heartfelt sympathies to the Turkish people, and expressed the belief that Turkey, under the leadership of President Erdogan, will surely overcome the epidemic.

China has always pursued a friendly policy toward Turkey and attached great importance to the friendship between the two peoples, he said.

China has provided batches of anti-epidemic supplies to the Turkish side and has given priority to Turkey’s urgent procurement needs for medical supplies, he said, adding that China is ready to continue to offer necessary support and assistance to Turkey to fight the outbreak, Wang said.

There is great potential for mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Turkey and both sides should strengthen coordination and cooperation to minimize the impact of the outbreak, the Chinese foreign minister said.

Wang said that since the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic, more than 180 countries, including Turkey, have expressed their understanding and support to China, and China has been providing urgently needed medical supplies to more than 100 countries to fight against the epidemic.

The most important thing in combating COVID-19 is cooperation and trust instead of blaming and suspicion, Wang said, adding that he believes that China-Turkey friendship will enjoy further development after the test of the global health crisis.

For his part, Cavusoglu said that the two heads of state have had fruitful conversations recently and reached broad consensus on anti-epidemic cooperation and deepening bilateral relations.

The two sides should earnestly implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, take care of each other’s concerns, strengthen practical cooperation in the fields of economy, trade and finance, and make good preparations for the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, said Cavusoglu.

The Turkish foreign minister said that China has not only overcome the epidemic, but also provided assistance to other countries around the world, including Turkey.

China is the country that has provided the largest amount of medical aid to the world, which Turkey highly appreciates, he added.

Cavusoglu stressed that at a time when the virus is still spreading in many parts of the world, the international community should strengthen solidarity and cooperation, rather than the other way around. Enditem