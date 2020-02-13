Chinese UN mission angry at leakage of DPRK report

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — A spokesperson of China’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations on Monday expressed indignation and concern over the leakage of a report on sanctions against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

China has noted that the 2019 Final Report drafted by the Panel of Experts of the Security Council 1718 Committee on DPRK sanctions were leaked to the press and caused media hyping and baseless accusations against China. China expresses indignation and concern and requests investigation by the UN Secretariat, said the unnamed spokesperson.

Security Council resolutions concerning the DPRK should be implemented in a comprehensive, complete and accurate manner. Sanctions are a means rather than an end, said the spokesperson.

Besides the sanctions, efforts toward a political solution are also required by the UN Security Council whose resolutions affirm that sanction measures are not intended to have adverse humanitarian consequences for the civilian population of the DPRK, said the spokesperson.

Bearing in mind that the UN Security Council has a primary responsibility to maintain international peace and security, China and Russia assumed responsibility and jointly tabled a draft resolution on the political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue. China believes that it is imperative for the UN Security Council to take action and invoke the reversibility provisions in the UN resolutions and to make necessary adjustments to the sanctions regime, especially in areas concerning the livelihood of the civilian population of the DPRK, said the spokesperson.

On the implementation of the Security Council resolutions concerning the DPRK, China has always faithfully and seriously fulfilled its international obligations and borne huge losses and tremendous pressure in the process. China will continue to work toward dialogue and detente, advance the political settlement process, and play a positive and constructive role in the denuclearization of the peninsula and efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region, said the spokesperson.