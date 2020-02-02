Chinese vice premier orders better medical supply to address shortage

WUHAN, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan Wednesday ordered better medical supplies to aid the fight against the novel coronavirus epidemic.

Sun, who leads a central government group to guide the epidemic control work in Wuhan, capital of Hubei Province, inspected several protective equipment manufacturers in the city on Wednesday morning to learn about the production of protective clothing and face masks.

She ordered all-out efforts to ensure medical supplies to ensure the safety of medical workers who are risking their lives to treat patients.

The vice premier also ordered to tackle difficulties facing medical goods manufacturers to help them recover full production capacity.

Sun also ordered the expanding of green transport channel and logistics teams as well as better leadership and coordination to ensure that the medical supplies can be sent to the medics as soon as possible.