Chinese vice premier stresses developing major Greater Bay Area cooperation platforms

GUANGZHOU, April 23 (Xinhua) — Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng has called for steadily developing major cooperation platforms in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Han, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and head of the leading group for developing the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, made the remarks while presiding over a meeting of the group in Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong Province, on Thursday.

Han described building the Greater Bay Area a strong measure to advance reform and opening-up and to help Hong Kong and Macao better integrate into China’s overall development.

He stressed accelerating the development of the Guangdong-Macao in-depth cooperation zone in Hengqin, Zhuhai City, which will help Macao diversify its economy.

Han also said a modern service industry cooperation zone in Qianhai, Shenzhen City, should make better use of the supporting policies to boost in-depth cooperation between Shenzhen and Hong Kong.

Shenzhen and Hong Kong are highly complementary in advancing science and technology innovations, the two cities should cooperate closely in planning and building the Hetao zone for science and technology innovation cooperation, the vice premier said.

He urged efforts to build a better working and living environment to attract more international professionals to the Greater Bay Area.

The meeting was attended by other senior officials as well as Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Carrie Lam and Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region Ho Iat Seng. Enditem