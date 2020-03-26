Chinese vice premier stresses employment via online platforms

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) — Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua called for all-out efforts to make full use of online platforms to boost employment as the novel coronavirus outbreak has dampened the country’s job market.

Hu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks Wednesday during an investigation of a national online recruitment program.

The special hiring project, launched on March 20, offered over 10 million positions for job seekers.

After hearing reports of the program, Hu held video conferences to learn about work resumption of enterprises and online recruitment and paid special attention to key groups like college graduates and migrant workers.

Noting that this year’s employment situation could be tough due to the epidemic, Hu urged localities and relevant government agencies to guide all kinds of employers to provide more types of jobs and help those with employment difficulties.

The vice premier also underlined the use of online platforms in special recruitment plans, career guidance and vocational training as normal hiring activities were disrupted by the outbreak.

Meanwhile, public employment service agencies and relevant market institutions should be encouraged to share information on job vacancies and strengthen the coordination of online and offline recruitment activities to ensure a stable job market, Hu said.