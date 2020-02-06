Chinese vice premier stresses epidemic control in rural areas

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) — Vice Premier Hu Chunhua has called for greater efforts to ensure supply of agricultural products and strengthen epidemic prevention and control of the novel coronavirus in rural areas.

Hu, also chief of the State Council leading group of poverty alleviation and development, made the remarks during a video teleconference Wednesday.

Migrant workers’ returning to work will be well-organized and nearby entrepreneurship and employment were encouraged, Hu said.

Efforts shall be made to strengthen the production and supply of vegetables, meat, eggs and milk, grain and other daily necessities, as well as keeping the supply channels unblocked, he said.

Hu also called for solid preparations for spring ploughing and striving to achieve a bumper harvest of grain throughout the year.

Stressing the need to restore hog production as soon as possible, Hu called for enhanced efforts to prevent animal infectious diseases and prompt response to new outbreaks.