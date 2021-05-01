Chinese vice premier stresses quality construction of Xiong’an New Area

XIONG’AN, Hebei, April 29 (Xinhua) — Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng Wednesday stressed high standards and quality in the construction of the Xiong’an New Area, which is expected to help relieve Beijing of functions non-essential to its role as the national capital.

Han, during an inspection tour of Xiong’an, highlighted clear goals and guiding principles in the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

“Whether planning macro projects or micro ones, we must stick to the core principle to relieve Beijing of functions non-essential to its role as the national capital,” said Han, who is also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

Some Beijing-based universities, hospitals and headquarters of centrally-administered state-owned enterprises will move to Xiong’an in batches, while favorable policies on education, healthcare, social insurance and housing should be in place and improving to make Xiong’an more attractive to those who move there, he noted.

Han also underscored construction quality, pollution treatment and ecology protection.

China announced its plan to establish the Xiong’an New Area on April 1, 2017 to advance the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region. Enditem