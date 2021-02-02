Chinese vice premier stresses sufficient goods supply during Spring Festival holiday

TIANJIN, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on Monday stressed efforts to ensure adequate supply and stable prices of daily necessities during the Spring Festival holiday.

Hu went to the wholesale market of agricultural products, retail stores and restaurants in several districts of north China’s Tianjin Municipality, and conducted on-the-spot investigations on the supply of farm products, the development of traditional and emerging modes of retail, as well as rural catering industries.

The Spring Festival is usually a peak season for consumption, Hu said, stressing that it’s the duty for all levels of commercial and agricultural departments to do well in ensuring a sufficient supply of living necessities during the holiday.

He called for preparing the supply of goods through multiple channels, allocating government-reserved materials in a timely manner, and making sure that the supply of daily necessities is sufficient and the prices are stable.

Hu underscored efforts to strengthen market oversight and resolutely crack down on acts, such as price gouging, that disrupt market order.

During his stay in Tianjin, Hu also investigated the construction of circulation systems in rural areas. Enditem