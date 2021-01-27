Chinese vice premier stresses timely migrant worker wage payments

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua has called for increased employment of rural migrant workers and ensuring their wage payments.

The country should improve support for rural migrant workers to find jobs or start businesses. It must also ensure that their wages are paid, Hu said during a meeting on Wednesday related to migrant workers.

China will support rural migrant workers in finding jobs through multiple channels and improve quality vocational training.

Hu stressed the need to address unpaid wage issues for rural migrant workers, prevent illegal behavior, such as malicious wage arrears, and effectively deal with wage arrears caused by the COVID-19 epidemic.

As the Spring Festival approaches, efforts should be made to care for the rural migrant workers in need and ensure that they enjoy a happy and peaceful holiday, Hu said. Enditem