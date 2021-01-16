Chinese vice premier urges persistent epidemic control efforts in winter, spring

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) — Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan on Thursday called for persistent efforts in epidemic prevention and control during this winter-spring period to contain the resurgence of infections.

Addressing a teleconference held by the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council in Beijing, Sun pointed out that China’s overall epidemic situation is currently under control, but the prevention and control task remains arduous due to the emerging clusters of COVID-19 infections.

Requiring a round-the-clock command system for epidemic prevention and control to reduce the risk of an epidemic rebound, Sun stressed that the top priority should be epidemic control in rural areas.

“Rural clinics, private clinics, pharmacies and other medical institutions should report fevers and other suspected cases within two hours,” she said, calling for strict control over temple fairs and other folk activities and the suspension of gatherings at religious sites to reduce crowds. Enditem